- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
Virat Kohli and Babar Azam Only Batsmen Who are Being Copied: Zaheer Abbas
Abbas believes that Kohli and Azam are the only two cricketers whose batting style is being copied by other players, especially the youngsters.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 14, 2021, 2:50 PM IST
Indian skipper Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman of the modern era. He alongside New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, Australia’s Steve Smith, and England’s Joe Root forms the Fab 4 of cricket. Apart from the four aforementioned players, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is also making heads turn with his spectacular performance in the international circuit.
Pakistan’s skipper has emerged as a backbone of Men in Green’s batting line-up across all the formats. Former Pakistan skipper Zaheer Abbas seemed highly impressed with Kohli and Azam as the veteran heaped praises on the two right-handers. While Abbas named Kohli as one of the best batsmen in the world, he hopes that Azam has a long career too as he continues producing good performances for Pakistan.
Abbas believes that Kohli and Azam are the only two cricketers whose batting style is being copied by other players, especially the youngsters. In an interaction with Cricket Pakistan, Abbas was asked to name three top batsmen of the current era. To this, the 73-year-old replied, “Captain of the Indian team, Kohli is up there. There is no doubt that he is one of the best batsmen in the world. Then there’s our hero, Azam, and may God give him a long career and get more good performances out of him. He’s really good. You’ve asked me a tough question but I believe these are the only two batsmen in the world whose styles are being copied,” Abbas said.
Further in the interaction, Abbas revealed that he has watched a few games of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has seen many batters playing the cut shot through slips and gully which was made famous by Kohli and Azam. He also lavished praises on Pakistan’s current skipper saying that Azam is doing pretty good and all the Pakistan fans are proud of him for whatever he has achieved in his career thus far.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking