Virat Kohli & Boys Ask for Chicken Rezala & Dal Makhani in South Africa

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 20, 2018, 10:34 AM IST
Indian players enjoy dinner after the win in the first ODI (Virat Kohli/Instagram)

New Delhi: The Indian team under Virat Kohli is very particular about what they eat and news has come in that unhappy with the food provided in the Indian dressing room in the Rainbow Nation, the team asked for Indian caterers to get dishes that taste like the ones made back home.

The local South African caterer who was required to prepare food for both the teams has now been asked to prepare dishes only for the Proteas as an Indian restaurant has been tasked with preparing food for Kohli and boys.

The non-breakfast menu for the Indian team goes as: Non-veg: Chicken Rezala (replaced by chicken alleppey for friday’s final odi); Lamb Seyal (a dish of cubed meat cooked in spices). Vegetarian: at least two types of Dal (including Dal Makhani), Palak Paneer, Goli Masala (greens steamed and mashed and stuffed with cheese etc), Butter Naan, Basmati Rice.

“The players were unhappy with the local caterer here. So, we were hired and they are enjoying and liking it. We only cater to the dressing room and to the officials accompanying the indian team,” a manager of Geet restaurant told Hindustan Times.

The Indian team has been staying South Africa since end of December and will play the final game of the T20I series at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on February 24.

After losing the Test series 2-1, the Men in Blue came back strongly to take the ODI series 5-1 and with it rise to the top of the ICC ODI Rankings. They have now taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series with the second ODI set to be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

The first T20I was played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg and the Indian team won by 28 runs with Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar stealing the show.

First Published: February 20, 2018, 10:30 AM IST

