Virat Kohli & Boys Ask for Chicken Rezala & Dal Makhani in South Africa

The local South African caterer who was required to prepare food for both the teams has now been asked to prepare dishes only for the Proteas as an Indian restaurant has been tasked with preparing food for Kohli and boys.
The non-breakfast menu for the Indian team goes as: Non-veg: Chicken Rezala (replaced by chicken alleppey for friday’s final odi); Lamb Seyal (a dish of cubed meat cooked in spices). Vegetarian: at least two types of Dal (including Dal Makhani), Palak Paneer, Goli Masala (greens steamed and mashed and stuffed with cheese etc), Butter Naan, Basmati Rice.
“The players were unhappy with the local caterer here. So, we were hired and they are enjoying and liking it. We only cater to the dressing room and to the officials accompanying the indian team,” a manager of Geet restaurant told Hindustan Times.
The Indian team has been staying South Africa since end of December and will play the final game of the T20I series at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on February 24.
After losing the Test series 2-1, the Men in Blue came back strongly to take the ODI series 5-1 and with it rise to the top of the ICC ODI Rankings. They have now taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series with the second ODI set to be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.
The first T20I was played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg and the Indian team won by 28 runs with Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar stealing the show.
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
bcciBhuvneshwar KumarCricket South AfricaHardik PandyaIndia vs South AfricaMS DhoniOff The Fieldrohit sharmashikhar dhawanSouth Africa vs India 2018virat kohli
First Published: February 20, 2018, 10:30 AM IST