Virat Kohli & Boys Go Out for Dinner After Decimating South Africa

Taking to Twitter, Suresh Raina posted a photo of the boys which read: “Best way to enjoy a good win . Dinner time with the boys 💪”
Best way to enjoy a good win . Dinner time with the boys 💪 pic.twitter.com/HGirDtbYXD— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) February 18, 2018
Kohli also posted the same photo on Instagram which read: “Last night dinner with the boys after a good win! 👌👍”
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's career best figures of 5/24 helped India continue their domination over South Africa as the visitors registered a 28-run win in the first T20I in Sunday.
With AB de Villiers missing, South Africa lacked the batting fire power to threaten India who set a stiff target of 204, thanks to Shikhar Dhawan's 72. Reeza Hendricks and JJ Smuts began the chase, with Bhuvneshwar striking early to send back Smuts.
Stand-in skipper JP Duminy and experienced T20 star David Miller didn't last long either with Bhuvneshwar and Pandya getting the better off both the players. Farhaan Behardien and Reeza Hendricks then stuck together to stitch an 81-run partnership but at no stage did it seem India were in trouble as big overs eluded South Africa.
With the pressure mounting, Chahal got the better off Behardien, who holed out at long on. Then, Bhuvneshwar returned to pick up three wickets in an over and also a run out which resulted in a team hat-trick for India as South Africa were reduced to 175/9 in their chase.
Hardik PandyaIndia vs South Africakl rahulMS DhoniOff The Fieldshikhar dhawanSouth Africa vs India 2018suresh rainavirat kohli
First Published: February 19, 2018, 10:51 AM IST