Virat Kohli & Boys Go Out for Dinner After Decimating South Africa

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 19, 2018, 10:51 AM IST
Indian players enjoy dinner after the win in the first ODI (Virat Kohli/Instagram)

New Delhi: Skipper Virat Kohli is known to have created an atmosphere in the Indian camp where the boys not just play as a unit, but also bond off the field. And after an impressive win on Sunday, Kohli took the boys out for dinner to celebrate what has been an impressive month for the Indian boys in the Rainbow Nation.

Taking to Twitter, Suresh Raina posted a photo of the boys which read: “Best way to enjoy a good win . Dinner time with the boys 💪”




Kohli also posted the same photo on Instagram which read: “Last night dinner with the boys after a good win! 👌👍”

Last night dinner with the boys after a good win! 👌👍

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on



Bhuvneshwar Kumar's career best figures of 5/24 helped India continue their domination over South Africa as the visitors registered a 28-run win in the first T20I in Sunday.

With AB de Villiers missing, South Africa lacked the batting fire power to threaten India who set a stiff target of 204, thanks to Shikhar Dhawan's 72. Reeza Hendricks and JJ Smuts began the chase, with Bhuvneshwar striking early to send back Smuts.

Stand-in skipper JP Duminy and experienced T20 star David Miller didn't last long either with Bhuvneshwar and Pandya getting the better off both the players. Farhaan Behardien and Reeza Hendricks then stuck together to stitch an 81-run partnership but at no stage did it seem India were in trouble as big overs eluded South Africa.

With the pressure mounting, Chahal got the better off Behardien, who holed out at long on. Then, Bhuvneshwar returned to pick up three wickets in an over and also a run out which resulted in a team hat-trick for India as South Africa were reduced to 175/9 in their chase.

First Published: February 19, 2018, 10:51 AM IST

