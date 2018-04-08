Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos

Kohli & Boys Sweat it Out in IPL as Shastri Enjoys Break in Bahrain

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 8, 2018, 3:22 PM IST
Ravi Shastri (Twitter)

New Delhi: Thanks to the hectic international schedule of the Indian players these days, the cricketers and support staff hardly get any time off the field. And now, with the players once again busy plying their trade in the Indian Premier League, chief coach Ravi Shastri is enjoying his time watching the Bahrain GP. Known to be a sports lover, Shastri is having a ball in Bahrain as he enjoys the thrill of Formula One.

Taking to Twitter, Shastri posted photos which read: “Thrilling, exhilarating and the noise deafening to the ear. #Bahrain. Serious stuff this evening #BahrainGP.”




The IPL season got off to a brilliant start with Chennai Super Kings winning a thriller against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday thanks to a blitzkrieg from Dwayne Bravo. Hailing Dwayne Bravo for his whirlwind knock of 68 that helped turn around a losing plot in his team's comeback IPL match, captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni expressed happiness over the West Indian taking up responsibility and seeing the side through.

Chennai, who returned to the IPL after serving a two-year-ban, made a stunning turnaround to defeat defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium by one wicket with one ball to spare after staring defeat in the face at 118 for 8, chiefly due to the all rounder's blazing 30-ball innings.

"CSK v Mumbai is one game everyone wants to watch and we are coming back after two years. Overall, the spectators have been very good. The way Bravo batted it was really good to see him take the responsibility," Dhoni said during the post-match presentation.

Chennai made a remarkable rally from the precarious position and finally managed to get over the line as Bravo smashed seven sixes and three fours in his blazing knock as he punished errant Mumbai bowlers Mitchell McClenaghan and Jasprit Bumrah to put his side on the doorsteps of a stupendous win.

The former India World Cup-winning skipper, however, felt overall his side could have batted better in pursuit of the challenging total of 165 for 4 put up by MI, while expressing concern over some of his injury-prone teammates.

"We could have batted better. I would take plenty of positives out of the game. The mix of players we have got will be more horses for courses. We will have to keep our eye on injury-prone players. I feel keeping things simple is important," the 36-year-old wicket-keeper-batsman said.


First Published: April 8, 2018, 3:22 PM IST

