Virat Kohli and Co Hit the Gym and Sweat if Out Ahead of WTC Final - BCCI Shares Video
India captain Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara were among the players to hit the gym
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 31, 2021, 7:39 PM IST
India captain Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara were among the players to hit the gym while in quarantine in Mumbai ahead of the tour of England. The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a video on Twitter, captioned “Preps in full swing as #TeamIndia sweat it out in the gym ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final”.
Facing the Haryana Men’s Ranji Bowlers Who Would Come In At Around 140kph Has Helped Better My Technique: Shafali Verma
Women’s Cricket: Ahead Of England Tour, Mithali Raj Says No Fight With Coach Ramesh Powar
“We feel that we’ve benefited by the gap we’ve got for the boys to take rest. They’ve had along year, starting from last IPL to this. Take them through training which ideally through this season they’ve not been able to undertake due to the skills and matches being constantly there. We asked them to take rest at home, stay with family and relax. Then slowly we started building them towards what they needed to do, and what they’ve not been able to work out during the season,” Soham Desai, the strength and conditioning coach, said.
“We are thankful to the BCCI for giving us this space with balconies and outdoor spaces. Boys were able to move out. We were able to give them ample amount of weights in their rooms for them to carry on the training.
“From the seventh day, it was individual training, where they had access to treadmill and run, do their drills. We have ticked many boxes and in very good space right now.”
The Indian team will depart from Mumbai on June 2 for a three-and-a-half-month tour of England that comprises the WTC final against New Zealand from June 18-22 as well as five Tests against England in August-September.
India will be allowed a gradual increase in activity during their period of isolation in Southampton ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Saturday.
“As per the bio-safety protocols established for the event, in line with UK government and Public Health England requirements, the Indian Men’s team will arrive in the UK on 3 June 2021 via a charter flight and carrying evidence of a negative PCR Test,” ICC said in a media release on Saturday.
“Prior to travelling, the [the Indian tour] party will have spent 14 days in a bio-secure environment in India during which regular testing will have taken place. Upon landing, they will proceed directly to the on-site hotel at the Hampshire Bowl where they will be tested again before commencing a period of managed isolation.”
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking