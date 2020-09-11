Virat Kohli and Co Will Need to Train in 'Small Bubbles' During Australia Tour

India will name their team in October, and are expected to travel to Australia with an extended squad.

When Team India reach Adelaide for the Australian tour later this year, they will be forced to train in small groups during the quarantine period. It is becoming increasingly likely that the series will begin in South Australia due to quarantine rules and the players will have to divide themselves into groups of 3 or 4.

This situation is not in response to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's claim two months back about wanting softer quarantine restrictions for his players but due to local restrictions in Western Australia, where the government has made it cleared that neither team will be shown any leniency in terms of quarantine regulations.

The Indian team will be quarantining at the brand-new Adelaide Oval Hotel which is almost ready and set to open on September 25.

This allows Virat Kohli and co access to the Oval itself and also Adelaide Oval 2 next door and the adjoining Parklands to form training bubbles like has been the case with the AFL teams.

"They will be allowed to train in what you might consider smaller bubbles. So, there might be three or four players that would be allowed to train during their quarantine period, and it would be the same consistent players," Michael Cusack, SA deputy chief public health officer, was quoted as saying on the ABCwebsite.

India will name their team in October, and are expected to travel with an extended squad.

"If you had the whole party training together and one person inadvertently tested positive all of them would become a close contact (and) everyone would need a further 14 days of isolation and quarantine," the officer explained.

Before the Test series, India might also play a warm-up game under lights with a pink ball, but that will depend on the overall schedule which is expected this week, according to a report on Cricbuzz.