Virat Kohli And Daughter Vamika Spotted At A Cafe in Birmingham and Netizens are Elated - See Photo

Cricketer Virat Kohli is currently in the UK along with his family for India’s tour of England. A picture of the star batter with his baby daughter recently went viral on Twitter.

The 33-year-old was spotted at a streetside cafe in Birmingham along with his daughter Vamika, who was in a stroller. Only her hand stretching out from the stroller is visible in the picture. Virat, who can be seen donning an off-white T-shirt and a blue pair of jeans, is sitting on a chair while admiring his lovely daughter.

Virat and his family had arrived in England in June for the rescheduled fifth Test, in Birmingham, which will be followed by T20I and ODI series against Jos Butler’s side.

Fans were elated to see the photo of Virat and Vamika and they expressed their views on social media:

Virat and the Indian side’s dream of winning their first Test series on English soil since 2007 was crushed after they were defeated by England by seven wickets in the fifth rescheduled Test at Edgbaston. The England batters scored the 378-run target which is also their highest chase in Test cricket history and squared the Pataudi Trophy series 2-2.

The star batter’s dismal run of form continued as he managed to score just 11 and 20 runs in the match. The right-band batter was looking excellent at the start of his innings but failed to convert them into match-winning knocks.

Kohli’s antics on the field also significantly backfired when he confronted England batter Jonny Bairstow about his ‘play and miss’ game. The England batter was not amused about the former India captain’s behavior and smashed the Indian bowlers’ deliveries all around the park.

India will now take on England in the T20I series that will begin on July 8. Big names that include the likes of Kohli have been rested for the first match in Southampton. The star batter will be hoping to make a strong comeback in the limited-overs format.

