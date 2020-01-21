Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Virat Kohli and India Arrive in New Zealand, First T20I on Friday

Besides the T20s, India play three ODIs and two matches as part of the World Test Championship.

PTI |January 21, 2020, 8:11 PM IST
Virat Kohli and India Arrive in New Zealand, First T20I on Friday

The Indian team arrived in New Zealand on Tuesday for a six-week tour, which begins with the first T20 International of the five-match series here on Friday.

Besides the T20s, India play three ODIs and two matches as part of the World Test Championship.

"Touchdown Auckland. Let's go," wrote India skipper Virat Kohli on Instagram as he posted a picture with Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur.

India arrive in New Zealand high on confidence, having beaten Australia in the three-match series after losing the first game by 10 wickets.

Ahead of the team's departure, Kohli had spoken about the need for putting New Zealand under pressure from ball one.

India had toured New Zealand last year for a limited overs series, winning the ODI series 4-1 before losing the T20s 1-2.

