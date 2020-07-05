Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

1ST INN

Brno Rangers *

0/0 (0.0)

Brno Rangers
v/s
Moravian CC
Moravian CC

Brno Rangers elected to bat
Live

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 7, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

2ND INN

Cyprus Moufflons CC

175 (20.0)

Cyprus Moufflons CC
v/s
Riyaan CC
Riyaan CC*

75/0 (6.0)

Riyaan CC need 101 runs in 84 balls at 7.21 rpo

Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma Troll Mayank Agarwal on 'Upside Down' Training Post

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and fast bowler Ishant Sharma left a couple of hilarious comments on Mayank Agarwal's latest Instagram post.

IANS |July 5, 2020, 10:56 AM IST
Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma Troll Mayank Agarwal on 'Upside Down' Training Post

Indian cricketers have got back to training in whatever way they can and have been posting photos and videos of the same on their social media handles. They have also been challenging each other on work out routines, as Indian captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya did with each other recently on flying push-ups.

The latest to do so was Test opener Mayank Agarwal who posted a photograph of him hanging upside down while doing balance training. "On a scale of 1 to 10, the head rush I get when I'm trying to explore the 'Upside Down' is ELEVEN," said Mayank in his caption to the post.

Kohli and fast bowler Ishant Sharma left a couple of hilarious comments on the post. "Kya ho gaya bhai. Lockdown has reached unbearable limits I guess," said Kohli. "@mayankagarawal raje duniya ulti dikh rahi hai ya seedhi," said Ishant.

Kohli Ishant

Kohli, on Friday, shared an incredible video of himself, with a Punjabi song blaring in the background, doing multiple power snatch reps on his Instagram handle.

His post read: "If I had to make a choice of one exercise to do everyday, this would be it. Love the power snatch."

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
