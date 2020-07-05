Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma Troll Mayank Agarwal on 'Upside Down' Training Post

Indian cricketers have got back to training in whatever way they can and have been posting photos and videos of the same on their social media handles. They have also been challenging each other on work out routines, as Indian captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya did with each other recently on flying push-ups.
The latest to do so was Test opener Mayank Agarwal who posted a photograph of him hanging upside down while doing balance training. "On a scale of 1 to 10, the head rush I get when I'm trying to explore the 'Upside Down' is ELEVEN," said Mayank in his caption to the post.
View this post on Instagram On a scale of 1 to 10, the head rush I get when I'm trying to explore the 'Upside Down' is ELEVEN. #BalanceTraining #FlashbackFriday A post shared by Mayank Agarwal (@mayankagarawal) on Jul 3, 2020 at 6:00am PDT
On a scale of 1 to 10, the head rush I get when I'm trying to explore the 'Upside Down' is ELEVEN. #BalanceTraining #FlashbackFriday
A post shared by Mayank Agarwal (@mayankagarawal) on Jul 3, 2020 at 6:00am PDT
Kohli and fast bowler Ishant Sharma left a couple of hilarious comments on the post. "Kya ho gaya bhai. Lockdown has reached unbearable limits I guess," said Kohli. "@mayankagarawal raje duniya ulti dikh rahi hai ya seedhi," said Ishant.
Kohli, on Friday, shared an incredible video of himself, with a Punjabi song blaring in the background, doing multiple power snatch reps on his Instagram handle.
His post read: "If I had to make a choice of one exercise to do everyday, this would be it. Love the power snatch."
