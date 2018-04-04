Virat Kohli & Kapil Dev Join Gambhir in Slamming Shahid Afridi

File photo of Team India skipper Virat Kohli. (PTI)

Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed? — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 3, 2018

We respect all. And this is an example as sportsman. But when it comes to human rights we expect the same for our innocent Kashmiris. pic.twitter.com/DT5aF1wX8P — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 3, 2018

Media called me for reaction on @SAfridiOfficial tweet on OUR Kashmir & @UN. What’s there to say? Afridi is only looking for @UN which in his retarded dictionary means “UNDER NINTEEN” his age bracket. Media can relax, @SAfridiOfficial is celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball!!! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 3, 2018

First Published: April 4, 2018, 5:27 PM IST