Virat Kohli & Kapil Dev Join Gambhir in Slamming Shahid Afridi

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 4, 2018, 5:28 PM IST
File photo of Team India skipper Virat Kohli. (PTI)

New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli has slammed former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi following his tweet on Kashmir after former India opener Gautam Gambhir said that Afridi "is, as usual, celebrating a dismissal off a no-ball". Afridi had on Tuesday, in a tweet, had condemned the recent attacks in Kashmir and had urged the UN to stop the bloodshed.

But Kohli said on Wednesday: “As an Indian you want to express what is best for your nation & my interests are always for the benefit of our nation. If anything opposes it, I would never support it for sure. But having said that, it's a very personal choice for someone to comment about certain issues. Unless I have total knowledge of the issues & the intricacies of it I don't engage in it but definitely your priority stays with your nation.”

Former World Cup winning skipper Kapil Dev also supported Kohli and said: “Who is he? Why are we giving importance to him? We should not be giving importance to certain people.”

Afridi’s tweet read: “Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?”




He went on to add: “We respect all. And this is an example as sportsman. But when it comes to human rights we expect the same for our innocent Kashmiris.”




Gambhir’s tweet on Tuesday read: “Media called me for reaction on @SAfridiOfficial tweet on OUR Kashmir & @UN. What’s there to say? Afridi is only looking for @UN which in his retarded dictionary means “UNDER NINTEEN” his age bracket. Media can relax, @SAfridiOfficial is celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball!!!”




On Sunday, 12 terrorists were killed in Kashmir in one of the biggest security operations in recent history.

First Published: April 4, 2018, 5:27 PM IST

