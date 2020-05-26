Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen Engage in Funny Banter on Instagram

Cricketers Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen are known to share a good rapport. Recently, the pair shared a glimpse of their equation on social media.
On Sunday, India skipper graced the internet with a dazzling picture. In the throwback photograph, Kohli can be seen directly looking at the camera while sunlight falls on his face. Wearing a grey sweatshirt and a classy sunglass lifted upon his head, the Instagram update has left fans impressed.
View this post on InstagramThrowback 👀A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on May 24, 2020 at 3:46am PDT
View this post on InstagramWhile we're all indoors, it's extremely important to do stuff that makes you feel good. Staying well groomed is one of the things that keeps me in the zone. So I thought of trimming my beard at home and giving myself this new look. 😊 Now I want all of you to take the #TrimAtHome challenge and post your new look! 😎A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Apr 18, 2020 at 4:20am PDT
When Kohli had trimmed his beard while staying indoors during the lockdown in April and asked everyone to #trimathome, Pietersen had taken a dig at him and wrote, “Does it get rid of your grey there buddy?”.
The duo had also appeared together for an Instagram Live session. Interestingly, Pietersen had demanded Kohli get rid of his beard during the online conversation as well.
However, he was not going to get out of the situation unharmed. Kohli attacked Pietersen on his TikTok videos. He wrote, “@kp24 better than your TikTok videos”.
