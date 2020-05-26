Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen Engage in Funny Banter on Instagram

However, he was not going to get out of the situation unharmed. Kohli attacked Pietersen on his TikTok videos. He wrote, “@kp24 better than your TikTok videos”.

Trending Desk |May 26, 2020, 5:58 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen Engage in Funny Banter on Instagram

Cricketers Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen are known to share a good rapport. Recently, the pair shared a glimpse of their equation on social media.

On Sunday, India skipper graced the internet with a dazzling picture. In the throwback photograph, Kohli can be seen directly looking at the camera while sunlight falls on his face. Wearing a grey sweatshirt and a classy sunglass lifted upon his head, the Instagram update has left fans impressed.

View this post on Instagram

Throwback 👀

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

While many admirers left appreciating comments, the former English batsman decided to pull Kohli’s legs. Pietersen wrote, “Shave your beard off!” in the comments section. However, he was not going to get out of the situation unharmed. Kohli attacked Pietersen on his TikTok videos. He wrote, “@kp24 better than your TikTok videos”. This is certainly not the first time that Pietersen has decided to target Kohli’s now trademark facial hair. In an earlier update on Instagram, the England cricketer had left comments.

When Kohli had trimmed his beard while staying indoors during the lockdown in April and asked everyone to #trimathome, Pietersen had taken a dig at him and wrote, “Does it get rid of your grey there buddy?”.

The duo had also appeared together for an Instagram Live session. Interestingly, Pietersen had demanded Kohli get rid of his beard during the online conversation as well.

InstagramKevin PietersenOff The Fieldvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more