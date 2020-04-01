Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen to do Social Media Interaction on Thursday

Cricketnext Staff |April 1, 2020, 8:43 PM IST
India captain Virat Kohli will have a chat session with former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, he told his social media followers on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow at 7 PM IST my good friend @KP24 and I are going live on Instagram. Tune in to catch us chatting about what's happening world over at the moment and also about all the years we've known each other," Kohli said in a tweet.

Peitersen has been doing social media lives with the likes of Kohli's limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma and South Africa pace ace Dale Steyn over the past few days as the world observes virtual lockdown to beat the coronavirus pandemic.

Kohli and actress wife Anushka Sharma recently pledged to support the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. A source in the industry had told IANS that Virat and Anushka have jointly donated Rs 3 crore towards the cause.

The batting icon also made an appeal to all to strictly follow the guidelines that have been set by not just the government, but also medical experts in our fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. He said this is an essential step to fight coronavirus decisively. He added that saving lives is priority as of now.

