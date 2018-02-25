Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni Rested for T20I Tri-series in March in Lanka, Rohit Sharma to Lead

The series that begins on March 6th and ends on the 18th will see the young Indian team being led by Rohit Sharma with his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy.
Along with MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya have also been rested for this tri-series.
The BCCI have brought in the likes of Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda and Mohammad Siraj in the 15 man squad for the tri-series.
Earlier, Rohit Sharma had captained India in an ODI series in Sri Lanka last year and came away with a 2-1 series win.
TEAM: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan (vc), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj, Rishabh Pant (wk). pic.twitter.com/9l9sTnXOb3— BCCI (@BCCI) February 25, 2018
“We’ve kept in mind the workload and upcoming schedule while finalizing the team for Nidahas Trophy. The high-performance team has suggested that adequate rest should be given to our fast bowlers to help improve athletic performance, maximize rest and prevent injury,” said Chairman of the Selection committee MSK Prasad in a statement.
“MS Dhoni was not available for selection as he had requested for rest,” he added.
The prominent performer to miss out was Mayank Agarwal who scored 2000 plus runs in the season.
"Mayank has not been selected because we are following a pattern. Any domestic performer will have to play India A before being considered for senior team selection," a senior BCCI official close to selection committee told PTI.
Earlier in November 2017, before the Indian team had left for South Africa, Kohli along with Dhoni had Indian cricket's administrators with the hectic schedule of the players high on the agenda. The Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) led by Vinod Rai, at the time had said discussions had ended fruitfully.
India at the time were hosting Sri Lanka and ahead of the first Test match captain Kohli had said, "I do need rest, why don't I need rest? When I think of the time my body should be rested, I'll ask for it. I am not a robot you can slice my skin and check I bleed."
India Squad
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wk)
(With PTI inputs)
First Published: February 25, 2018, 12:36 PM IST