The former cricketer, who was born in 1970 played for Hyderabad cricket team from 1989-90 and then from 2000-2001. He played a total of 35 first-class matches and 15 List A matches for Hyderabad.

Trending Desk |July 17, 2020, 10:31 AM IST
Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri Lead the Wishes for Indian Team's Fielding Coach R Sridhar

Indian cricket team fielding coach R. Sridhar celebrated his 50th birthday on July 16. Skipper Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri and others extended their greetings to him on social media.

Virat Kohli posted a heartfelt message on Instagram for Sridhar, writing, "Happy b'day Sri, keep those perfectly placed diving catches keep coming in practice. Top man".

1

He also shared a message on Twitter.

Ravi Shastri too extended his wishes to Sridhar on Twitter calling him, "Our very own Benjamin Button."

KL Rahul shared an image where the two can be seen enjoying a cup of coffee and wrote, "A well made half ton. Happy 50th @coach_rsridhar. Wishing you good health and happiness. Cheers."

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant shared a photo with Sridhar, Shikhar Dhawan and Jasprit Bumrah, alongside the caption, "Happy birthday Shree bhai. @coach_rsridhar Thank you for the guidance. May you have a wonderful day."

Mohammad Shami too greeted R Sridhar, writing that he hopes the fielding coach lives for a 1000 years, while former India spinner Ramesh Power wished Sridhar on his birthday as well.

He switched to coaching in 2001 and served as a coach for Hyderabad's U-19 team for three years. In 2011, he was appointed as the fielding coach of India Under-19 before being shifted to the national side in August 2014.

