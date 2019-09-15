Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SA IN IND, 3 T20IS, 2019 1st T20I, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 15 September, 2019

India

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa
Live

THE ASHES, 2019 5th Test, The Oval, London, 12 - 16 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

England

294 (87.1)

England
v/s
Australia
Australia*

225 (68.5)

Australia need 273 runs to win
Live

BAN TRI-NATION T20I SERIES, 2019 Match 3, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 15 September, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan *

147/6 (18.1)

Afghanistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Toss won by Afghanistan (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Mohali

18 Sep, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

14 Mar, 201914:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Lucknow

17 Mar, 201914:00 IST

Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri Reveal Team India's Objectives Ahead of Home Season

The results are important, but coach Ravi Shastri has previously acknowledged that the focus will be on grooming players for the shortest format of the game.

Cricketnext Staff |September 15, 2019, 6:49 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri Reveal Team India's Objectives Ahead of Home Season

After a semi-final exit at the 50-over World Cup, the Virat Kohli-led India are planning to take the T20 World Cup in 2020 by storm.

India will play 17 T20I matches before the next IPL as they prepare for the marquee tournament, and begin a three-match T20I series against South Africa on September 15, also the first visitors of the home season.

They've already begun their preparations with a 3-0 whitewash of West Indies in West Indies, their next challenge is a three-match series at home against South Africa.

“There are a lot of T20s and Tests before the T20 World Cup next year and we are pushing youngsters into the system at every possible chance because it is important to finalise on a system. This also gives you an idea as to who are the players who can take the philosophy of the team forward. The focus is on selecting players that can take the team vision forward and maintain it,” Kohli said in an interview shared by BCCI.tv ahead of the first T20I against South Africa in Dharamshala.

The results are important, but coach Ravi Shastri has previously acknowledged that the focus will be on grooming players for the shortest format of the game.

“We are clear about the fact that the youngsters must take their chances. When I broke into the team I did not get 15 chances, you get five maybe and you have to take it because that’s the level we are playing at. So those coming into the team must have that mental make-up.”

“I knew in my head that I have to make the most of the three or four chances to and I never thought that I should get so many chances to ease into the team.”

Kohli, who believes that striking a balance between experimenting with youth and playing solely to win is not only a challenge but also a must, acknowledged that the team was happy to be back in their own backyard for the home season.

“Last year was hectic and it was tough to stay away from home for so long. But I am very happy with how we played on the road against so many different oppostions. It is great to be back for the home season. It has a different feeling of belonging and connect.”

Recently retained in his position of coach of the Indian team, Shastri agreed with his skipper and said that the experiences on the road will help the players at home.

“It is nice when you play many teams and what will help is the hard yards you’ve put in last year. Living out of a suitcase in India and outside is like chalk and cheese. We were out for more than 200 days and that experience of playing many teams will come in handy. At home you’re familiar with the conditions, but those oppositions will be back and the experience will count,” Shastri said. ​

india vs south africa 2019Ravi Shastrivirat kohli

Related stories

Dhoni Cares for Indian Cricket and is on Same Page as Us: Kohli
Cricketnext Staff | September 14, 2019, 5:01 PM IST

Dhoni Cares for Indian Cricket and is on Same Page as Us: Kohli

Didn't Know People Would See My Dhoni Tweet as a Retirement Tribute: Kohli
Cricketnext Staff | September 14, 2019, 3:50 PM IST

Didn't Know People Would See My Dhoni Tweet as a Retirement Tribute: Kohli

'Unprecedented, Won't Happen Easily in Future' - Shastri on India's Unbeaten WI Tour
Cricketnext Staff | September 9, 2019, 1:36 PM IST

'Unprecedented, Won't Happen Easily in Future' - Shastri on India's Unbeaten WI Tour

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Wed, 18 Sep, 2019

SA v IND
Mohali

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 22 September, 2019

SA v IND
Bengaluru

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020

SA v IND
Lucknow All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...