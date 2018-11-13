Taylor Moves to Three in ICC ODI Rankings Behind Kohli & Rohit

Loading...
Taylor scored 80 in the first ODI win and then notched up an unbeaten 86* in the second game that the Black Caps lost. The series ended 1-1 following the abandonment of the third game in Dubai due to rain.
His two half-centuries ensured Taylor went past Joe Root and Babar Azam and he is behind only Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the current standings.
Faf du Plessis moved up three spots to No.7 thanks to his fine showing during South Africa’s tour of Australia, including a score of 125 in the series’ deciding ODI.
Meanwhile, both Kane Williamson and Quinton de Kock dropping two spots, but still stayed in the top 10 – Williamson is currently at 9 and de Kock at 10.
Moving up six spots to a career-high No.11 is Fakhar Zaman. The Pakistan opener achieved this jump in spots thanks largely to his two half-centuries in the three ODIs against New Zealand.
In the bowling department, Kagiso Rabada is now at number 4 after taking seven wickets in the series in Australia.
Shadab Khan (up 16 spots to No.24), Lockie Ferguson (up 31 spots to No.42) and Lungi Ngidi (up 19 spots to No.43) also saw significant jumps in the latest rankings.
Among all-rounders, Mohammad Hafeez, who made big gains in the Twenty20 International charts too, swapped positions with New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner, getting to No.4.
First Published: November 13, 2018, 6:02 PM IST