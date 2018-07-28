Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan Enter the Ground in Style Against Essex

Loading...
The players were welcomed onto the field in typical Punjabi style, to the sound of Dhol.
Essex posted the video on Twitter, saying Two @BCCI players have enjoyed their time at Chelmsford!
Well played, @imVkohli & @SDhawan25! 👏👏👏
#ESSvIND
Two @BCCI players have enjoyed their time at Chelmsford!— Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) July 27, 2018
Well played, @imVkohli & @SDhawan25! 👏👏👏#ESSvIND pic.twitter.com/Uz8W7p2xoh
Meanwhile, in the game India failed to bowl out county side Essex in 94 overs before Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara suffered another batting failure on the final day of the one-off practice game, leaving the visitors with plenty to ponder ahead of the first Test.
Essex, resuming day three at 237 for five, went on to frustrate the Indians for 36 overs before declaring at 359 for eight, 36 short of the visitors' effort in the first innings.
The play on the final day was called off one and a half hours before the scheduled 6pm local time due to rain, with India reaching 89 for two in 21.2 overs. The game ended rather abruptly, thanks to the first spell of rain in Chelmsford in two months.
Also Watch
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
First Published: July 28, 2018, 9:48 AM IST