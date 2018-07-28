Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan Enter the Ground in Style Against Essex

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 28, 2018, 9:48 AM IST
Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. (Instagram/Virat Kohli)

Loading...
Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan are known to be the best of friends, and the two seemed to be in jovial mood as they entered the ground in style, entertaining the fans with bhangra on Day 3 of the warm-up tie against Essex.

The players were welcomed onto the field in typical Punjabi style, to the sound of Dhol.

Essex posted the video on Twitter, saying Two @BCCI players have enjoyed their time at Chelmsford!

Well played, @imVkohli & @SDhawan25! 👏👏👏

#ESSvIND




Meanwhile, in the game India failed to bowl out county side Essex in 94 overs before Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara suffered another batting failure on the final day of the one-off practice game, leaving the visitors with plenty to ponder ahead of the first Test.

Essex, resuming day three at 237 for five, went on to frustrate the Indians for 36 overs before declaring at 359 for eight, 36 short of the visitors' effort in the first innings.

The play on the final day was called off one and a half hours before the scheduled 6pm local time due to rain, with India reaching 89 for two in 21.2 overs. The game ended rather abruptly, thanks to the first spell of rain in Chelmsford in two months.

First Published: July 28, 2018, 9:48 AM IST
