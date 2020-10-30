Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav's Intense Staring Match Inspires Mumbai Indians this Savage Tweet

As the IPL fever is nearing its end, the heat can be felt and the incident of staring has become the hot topic in the cricketing circles in recent days.

Viewers of Indian Premier League were in for some intense staring competition between Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians and Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore. The incident left many viewers feeling quite dire.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

The incident has become the hot topic in the cricketing circles in recent days. However, many see this as Yadav’s way of proving his capability after team India’s squad for the tour of Australia excluded his name.

Yadav’s exclusion from the team despite his impressive performances in the Indian Premier League was criticised by fans and critics alike. Yadav responded to this decision by hitting a 43-ball 79 against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday to take his side to a five-wicket victory.

Kohli, who is known for his aggressive nature especially on field, never lets an opportunity go by to weaken the opposition psychologically, and a similar incident occurred as he tried to unsettle Yadav in the recent game.

During the thirteenth over of Mumbai Indian’s batting, Yadav played a ball towards cover where Kohli stopped the ball and stared at the batsman. The Mumbai Indians player also did not hold back and stared back remaining unmoved. Even though there was no verbal exchanged between the two players, the staring match was enough to express the brewing tension.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Old Tweet Of Suryakumar Calling Kohli 'God' Resurfaces

Kohli came closer to Yadav and stood there for 15 seconds in an attempt to dominate the player, but Yadav stood his ground and kept looking back into Kohli’s eyes, not moving an inch.

The incident became more talked about than the match itself and Mumbai Indians’ social media team did not let it go. The Mumbai Indians posted an image of Kohli and Yadav on Twitter with a bold statement saying, “He came, He saw stared, He conquered.”

https://twitter.com/mipaltan/status/1321769507002621952?s=20

The tweet has won the support of Mumbai Indians’ fans who call it savage “Burn”.

https://twitter.com/RahulSi66690706/status/1322094217540169728?s=20

While RCB fans are challenging them to wait till playoffs.

Dear Mumbai Indians. Wait for playoffs. — Dhruvit Rathod (@BunnyR93) October 30, 2020

https://twitter.com/BunnyR93/status/1322088559663304704?s=20

“Dear Mumbai Indians. Wait for playoffs.”