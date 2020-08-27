Virat Kohli and actress wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child together, the Indian captain announced on social media on Thursday. Kohli shared a couple's photo with the caption, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏". Kohli is currently in UAE for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Indian cricket team captain had also recently spoken about the experience of reaching the country and being excited about training.
"We've done quite well to get to Dubai safe and sound firstly. We've followed what's been told to us and I would expect everyone to be on the same page in terms of securing the bubble at all times and making sure that nothing is compromised, because one mistake from any of us could literally spoil the whole tournament and none of us want to do that.
"I can't wait to get to our first practice session. Something that we all are going to cherish, an opportunity to create a good team culture from Day 1.
"For me it's all about what can I do to create an environment where everyone feels part of the team equally and everyone feels responsible for where we want to go equally. Everyone has to contribute towards that, firstly the seniors in the team. Let's start things on the right note."
The 13th edition of the IPL is set to begin on September 19.
Virat Kohli Announces Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy on Social Media
Virat Kohli and actress wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child together, the Indian captain announced on social media on Thursday.
