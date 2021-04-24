Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma: A Power Couple Setting Bars High For Millennials

As RCB is on a winning spree, Virat Kohli can be seen in a tremendous form, and in a totally new avatar. The skipper formerly known to be a hot-headed captain is all suave, calmed, and poised now, often smiling and motivating the team. The video capturing his maiden 50 (for this year’s IPL) celebration is doing the rounds as he can be seen doing the “cradle swing”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

No doubt the captain is mature now and the credit definitely goes to two beautiful ladies in his life, wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. The couple is known for keeping their fans up to date by posting regular pictures from their day-to-day life. Whether it is their marriage, lockdown paraphernalia, announcing their pregnancy to post-partum pics with their daughter, the couple is setting new bars for the Millennials to follow. A look at how their journey began, matured, and is now making sweet memories for years to come.

A saying goes by “The minute I heard my first love story, I started looking for you”, and the picture above says it all, “You are mine, I am yours, let’s create a world of our own”

The couple has never been shy of embracing each other, the pic above is indeed “For when the sun shall set and night falls, I want to be there in your arms, cocooned to perfection, let the world be an illusion”

“I want to fly high and never look back, for you are my strength and my will to survive”

“May there be only love and happiness around us, may we grow old together with lots of cuddles, doggos and hopefully kids to support us”

“Do you even know your smile is the reason I look for the sun to always shine”

“Dear mothers, thanks for being a part of our lives, your prayers are the inspiration behind our success story”

“And while life goes on, I’d like to read, not what is literal but surreal, hope to witness many seasons in tranquillity”

“With us growing together, there’s one more hope now, a nascent ray of colour who soon shall fill us with joy and wonderful years.”

“Look, how far we have come, the joy fills my heart, and seeing you with her makes me wonder ‘is this is what is called a miracle’ if yes, then she indeed is a blessing and we are blessed with a decimal fraction of Almighty among us”

“The journey is long, but we together are strong, let there be more years down the line, I promise all will be more beautiful and filled with ecstasy and joy”

Well, netizens are still waiting for Virushka to reveal the face of their sugar-plum, but till the time that happens we hope the above photo gallery took you all on a nostalgic journey.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here