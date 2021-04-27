- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueMatch Ended171/5(20.0) RR 8.55
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma All smiles as They Pose with RCB’s Gabriel Ben for 'Most Awaited' Photo
RCB’s Gabriel Ben on Monday shared a picture with Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and actor turned producer Anushka Sharma on Instagram.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 27, 2021, 7:19 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli and actor-turned-producer Anushka Sharma are the most stylish celebrity couple in India. The duo enjoys a massive fan following on social media. And now it seems like they have quite a fan following in RCB camp too.Gabriel Ben, the throwdown specialist of RCB, had a fanboy moment when he got snapped with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. On Monday, Ben shared his picture with Virat and Anushka on Instagram and termed it “most await photo.”
Earlier, RCB’s newest recruit Mohammed Azharuddeen had shared a delightful photo with Anushka and Kohli.
Meanwhile, Virat-led Royal Challengers Bangalore has shifted their base to Ahmadabad after a successful Mumbai leg.
RCB will kick-start the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 22nd match of the cash-rich league at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.The team had a successful first leg in IPL as they won four out of their opening five games. RCB kick-started their IPL camping on a positive note as they defeated the defending champions Mumbai Indians by two wickets.
In their next game, RCB edged past Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to register a six-run victory, before comprehensively defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 38 runs in their next match.RCB continued their winning momentum against Sanju Smason’s Rajasthan Royal (RR) as Virat-led outfit hammered them by ten wickets.
The Bangalore based outfit’s winning juggernaut was stopped by the three-time champions Chennai Super Kings on Sunday when CSK outplayed RCB in all departments to register a thumping 69 run victory.
RCB would look to go back to winning ways when they face the young brigade of Pant in their next encounter.While Virat-led outfit is sitting at the third spot in IPL table with eight points, Delhi are placed at the second spot with as many points, courtesy better run rate.
