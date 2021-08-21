Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Become Fans of This Restaurant in London

It is no secret that India skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma are both foodies, and love to explore different and new kind of foods. The Indian team is in England currently for a five-Test series, and the couple is making the most of their time there, exploring food. Recently, the duo had a great time in a London restaurant, and even returned with other members of the team for a second visit.

Chef Rishim Sachdeva of Tendril Kitchen took to Instagram to express his gratitude. “A lot can happen in 48 hours!" he began his post, as he recounted the events of the past two days.

Sharing the pictures of the power couple, the chef wrote, “@anushkasharma discovered @tendril_kitchen online where she loved the photos and reviews. That made @virat.kohli call my number to book a table. I didn’t realise who had made the booking till I saw the power couple walking in to our restaurant, making me feel so proud - and a little terrified that they enjoy the food and experience of dining at Tendril! Serving them and speaking to them, I quickly realised they are what they are for a reason - super humble and incredibly talented."

He further added, “Anushka’s Insta call-out and both declaring this the best meal they have ever had has been HUGE. But it wasn’t over. Anushka and Virat were back again for dinner, this time bringing with them some more stalwarts from the India Cricket team @rahulkl @ishant.sharma29 @mayankagarawal @umeshyaadav making the day feel MEGA HUGE!"

Meanwhile, the third Test between India and England is slated to start on August 25. India have a 1-0 lead in the series after they beat hosts by 151 runs.

