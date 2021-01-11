Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Blessed with Baby Girl

Kohli had returned to India after the first Test match to be with his wife. Back in July he had announced on Twitter that he and his wife are expecting their first child.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has been blessed with a baby girl, the 32-year-old cricketer broke the news on Twitter.

Kohli had returned to India after the first Test match to be with his wife. Back in July he had announced on Twitter that he and his wife are expecting their first child. "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We than you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect out privacy at this time, love Virat" he tweeted.

n August last year, the couple had shared the news that they were expecting a child. Taking to Instagram and sharing a picture, both of them had written: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."Anushka and Kohli had tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. Kohli returned home from Australia after taking part in three ODIs, three T20Is and first Test of the ongoing four-match series.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is currently tied at 1-1, with the final Test slated to begin from Friday at The Gabba in Brisbane.Kohli is expected to be seen in action next against England, who will be touring India for a full-fledged tour, comprising four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs, beginning February 5.