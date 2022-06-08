Virat Kohli Clicked With Anushka Sharma at Mumbai Airport – SEE PHOTOS

Former India captain Virat Kohli who celebrated being the first cricketer to hit the 200 million followers mark on Instagram on Tuesday, was spotted with his wife, actress and producer Anushka Sharma at the Mumbai Airport. Kohli was seen donning a casual look with a pink t-shirt to go with white trousers and white shoes while Sharma was wearing a green printed shirt paired with a denim skirt.

Kohli is on a break currently from international duty, as he has been rested for the upcoming home T20I series against South Africa alongside other senior players like regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. Kohli had a forgettable IPL 2022 raising questions marks over his form and place in India’s T20I world Cup plans, even as his team, Royal Challengers Bangalore – led by Faf du Plessis- made it to the IPL 2022 playoffs, only to be eliminated in Qualifier 2 by Rajasthan Royals.

Off the field, Kohli become the cricketer with the most number of followers on Instagram. Among other athletes, only Cristiano Ronaldo (451 million) and Lionel Messi (334 million) have more followers than the Indian batter.

Kohli on Wednesday took to his handle and shared a video to thank his followers for their constant love and support. He shared a montage in which a collage of his several Instagram posts could be seen.

“200 mil strong. Thanks for all your support insta fam,” Kohli wrote along with a montage.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here