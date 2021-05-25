CRICKETNEXT

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Contribute Towards Raising Funds For World's Most Expensive Drug to Save Kid's Life

Ayaansh needed the world's most expensive medicine -- Zolgensma -- estimated at Rs 16 crore to beat the disease.

Many well-known personalities have come forward to help the Indians amid the second wave of COVID-19 ravaging the country. Several Bollywood stars, sports personalities have stepped in to provide basic necessities, medical supplies and even organise funds to procure oxygen concentrators. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma have once again come forward in these testing times to help raise funds to save the life of a child suffering from a rare genetic disorder.

The couple had earlier started a fundraiser to help those affected by the second wave of Covid-19. Scores of fans joined their noble efforts and donated to the fundraiser that was started to provide oxygen concentrators, hospital beds and other important supplies to the needy. The duo once again upped the ante by stepping in to save the life of a little kid Ayaansh Gupta, who is suffering from spinal muscular atrophy.

Ayaansh needed the world’s most expensive medicine — Zolgensma –estimated at Rs 16 crore to beat the disease. The little kid’s parents, Yogesh and Rupal Gupta sought help on social media to raise funds for their ailing child. They created a Twitter account named ‘AyaanshFightsSMA’ for his treatment and saw a number of celebrities including Kohli and Sharma support them to procure the most expensive medicine in the world.

On Sunday, the excited parents informed on the microblogging site that they successfully managed to get the medicine for their child. In a series of tweets, the Guptasthanked everyone for their support that helped them in the “arduous journey” to raise the money and save Ayansh. “This is your victory,” they added.

In a following tweet, they went on to thank both Kohli and Sharma for supporting the fundraiser for their child’s treatment. While they didn’t reveal the sum/amount donated by the power couple, they profusely thanked them for their contribution in saving their son’s life. Tagging the couple, the Guptas wrote that they’ve “always loved” them as fans and thanked them for their “generosity.”

Other than Kohli and Sharma, many celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Naakul Mehta and Jankee Parekh also came forward to help Aayansh’s parents.

Earlier, Kohli and Sharma had donated Rs 2 crore to their COVID-19 fundraiser named ‘In This Together’. The campaign has managed to generate funds over Rs 11 crore.

