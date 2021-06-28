Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Grab a Quick Breakfast; See Picture

Back to some great times, power and popular couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had a quick breakfast. The actress posted about it on her Instagram page. It was a welcome change for the captain who finally had a break after facing the heat for leading India to another loss at an ICC event. “When you sneak in a quick breakfast and feel mighty victorious," she captioned the picture.

Kohli is Not to Blame: Kamran Akmal

Virat Kohli was blasted for his captaincy recently after India’s loss in the WTC Final. But Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal has come out and defended the 32-year-old, saying Kohli might not have won India the WTC but many bilateral series to prove his worth.

“Virat Kohli is a big player and a fantastic captain. He is aggressive and very emotional. Any captain who has come in has only taken Indian cricket forward. It started with Sourav Ganguly, then Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni took over. Yes, everyone has complained that Virat Kohli hasn’t won any ICC trophy. But, apart from that, he has won almost everything. India have won so many series’ under Virat Kohli. He has been a bit unlucky, but I have no doubt over his captaincy credentials. He is a great captain and match-winner,” Akmal said.

India were beaten quite badly at Southampton. A number of former cricketers slammed Kohli for preferring Ishant Sharma who was ineffective to say the least.

“It (India not winning ICC events) is not completely Virat Kohli’s fault. What is the guarantee that another captain can come in and win India an ICC trophy? As a team, they have to analyze why they are not winning the big events. They reach the last stages but fail at the final hurdle. It will be unfair to blame only Virat Kohli. According to me, as long as he feels that he can do the job, he should continue,” he added.

