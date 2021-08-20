Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma have 'best vegan meal', chef Rishim Sachdeva says lot can happen in 48 hours

After emerging victorious in a thrilling Test match against England, Indian skipper Virat Kohli along with wife Anushka Sharma enjoyed a vegan meal at a restaurant in London. It is no news that both Virat and Anushka get their protein from plants and strictly follow a vegan diet. In various interviews, Kohli has stated that he is vegan and sticks to vegetarian cuisine. On August 19, Anushka took to her Instagram stories, sharing an image of a dish, where she wrote,“Best vegetarian/vegan food ever.” Popular chef Rishim Sachdeva also posted a picture on his Instagram page with the power couple. Although pictures also featured other Indian cricketers, Rishim revealed the turn of events.

In his Instagram post, the chef stated that a lot can happen in 48 hours and shared the whole experience of hosting Indian cricketers and Bollywood star. He stated that it was Anushka who discovered his restaurant and Kohli had called to book a table. However, Rishim was unaware of who has made the booking until the star couple showed up. The chef said though he was feeling proud, he was equally terrified. Calling the couple “humble and incredibly talented,” he said that Anushka’s Insta call-out and declaring it the “best meal” was huge for him.

This was not it, Rishim shared that the next day, RAshwin and Prithi Narayana showed up for lunch. He said that they discussed the ethos of sustainability and local produce made his day. However, the day went from huge to “mega huge" when once again Anushka and Virat came back for dinner and brought in some stalwarts of the Indian cricket team. The couple was accompanied by KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal andUmesh Yadav.

India and England will be back on the field for the third Test match, starting from August 25 at Leeds. As the first Test match ended in a draw and India clinched victory in the second, currently, the Men In Blue have taken the lead of 1-0.

