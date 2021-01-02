Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Most Popular on Social Media, Survey Suggests

CRICKETNEXT

Team India skipper Virat Kohli is the most popular cricketer on social media, according to the research done by ClanConnect.ai. "Virat Kohli emerges as the most popular Instagram Influencer in 2020", the research says. ClanConnect.aihas also revealed the top 1000 Instagram influencers in India. Kohli has a staggering 81 million followers, while wife Anushka Sharma has the greatest engagement rate, surpassing PM Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Back from the tour of Australia to attend the birth of his child, India skipper Virat Kohli posted first pictures with wife Anushka Sharma during a dinner while informing fans and followers that both he and his wife have tested negative for Covid-19.

"Friends who test negative together spend positive time together! (emoticon: smiling face) Nothing like a get together with friends in a safe environment. May this year bring a lot of hope, joy, happiness and good health. Stay safe! #HappyNewYear2021," tweeted Kohli.

Ever since he arrived from Australia after leading India in the first Test defeat at the Adelaide Oval, the world' No. 2 Test batsman in ICC rankings has been following India's progress and tweeting about it.

Earlier, Kohli won the men's ODI Player of the Decade award and the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Decade. For the decade, Kohli has been the highest run getter scoring 10,000-plus ODI runs. During this period, he knocked 39 centuries and 48 half-centuries at an average of 61.83. In 2019, Kohli became India's most successful Test captain.

