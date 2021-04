Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Open Two Animal Shelters, Collaborate with Vivaldis Animal Health

India skipper Virat Kohli along with wife Anushka Sharma, who are both vocal about animal rights, have started an animal welfare project in Mumbai. On the occasion of World Stray Animals’ Day, Kohli took to social media, to make the announcement.

The welfare project is a collaboration between Virat Kohli Foundation and Vivaldis Animal Health, a leading Indian animal healthcare company founded by Kunal Khanna, and Awaaz Voice of Stray Animals — a local NGO in Mumbai to set-up two animal shelters in the maximum city.

Virat Kohli said in a statement, “Looking after the welfare of animals is a cause very close to my heart now as Anushka is very passionate about this issue. Her vision to help stray animals across India is truly inspiring for me and since I have met her, I have tried to understand more about animal rights and the urgent need for medical assistance for strays. It is our dream to create a safer space for the stray animals of our city and I’m happy to be taking on this project with Vivaldis and Awaaz, and working with likeminded people to create some facilities to help these animals.”

The animal shelters will be set up in Malad and Boisar. The one in Malad will be a temporary rehab centre, where mainly dogs and cats will be admitted. The centre will also provide medical assistance to wounded and injured animals. While the one in Boisar will be a permanent shelter, which will be home to animals who are blind, paralyzed and are suffering for life long diseases.