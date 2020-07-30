Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202018:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202018:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Pledge to Help People Hit by Floods in Assam, Bihar

India cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma have pledged to help people hit by the devastating floods in Assam and Bihar.

IANS |July 30, 2020, 1:24 PM IST
Anushka has changed me as a Person for Good, I can Only Thank her for That: Virat Kohli

Mumbai: India cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma have pledged to help people hit by the devastating floods in Assam and Bihar.

Over 16 lakh people in 1,536 villages across 21 of Assam's 33 districts are still affected by flood, according to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials. More than 100 human lives have been lost in the state due to floods.

In Bihar, more than 20 lakh people have been affected by the floods and many lives have been lost.

Kohli took to social media on Thursday to announce his support to three organisations which, according to him, have been doing credible work in this regard.

"While our country is in the midst of coronavirus pandemic, people in Assam and Bihar are also suffering due to the devastating floods that have affected so many lives and livelihood," Kohli wrote on his Twitter handle.

"While we continue to pray for the people of Assam and Bihar, Anushka and I have also pledged to help those in need by supporting these three organisations that have been doing credible work in flood relief and welfare.

"If this resonates with you, please reach out to support these states through these organisations," he added.

Earlier, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen had also expressed sympathy towards the people of Assam and had tweeted: "My thoughts are with all the most beautiful people I met during my trip to Assam in March, where the horrible life-threatening flood is currently destroying lives. PLEASE BE SAFE!"

India football captain Sunil Chhetri had also called for attention and assistance for the northeastern state which has been battling with floods amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Along with the prayers, Assam needs as much attention and help as possible to recover from the floods it is under," Chhetri had said in a tweet.

"There's been considerable loss of life -- both man and animal and I can only sincerely hope that the numbers don't rise," he added.

Anushka SharmaAssam floodBihar floodOff The Fieldvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more