Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Spotted With Daughter Vamika as Indian Team Departs for England, See Pics

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were clicked with daughter Vamika as the star couple left for the UK for the Indian team’s nearly four-month-long tour of England involving the Eotld test championship Final and the five-match Test series against England. In a photo shared by Viral Bhayani, Kohli and Anushka can be seen twinning in black, wearing masks. Anushka can be seen holding baby Vamika protecting her from the glare of the paparazzi.

The families of players and support staff of both the Indian men’s and women’s cricket teams are be allowed to accompany them during their lengthy tour of England.

The BCCI had put in a request that the players be allowed the company of their loved ones given that they have to spend a considerable amount of time in a bio-secure bubble because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, none of the BCCI office-bearers, including president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah will be present for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton from 18-22 June, due to the strict quarantine rules of the country.

The Indian men’s and women’s teams will be leaving for Southampton after their London touchdown.

The women are supposed to travel to Bristol on completion of their hard quarantine in Southampton.

Both Indian teams have served a 14-day quarantine period (home plus hotel) in India and undergone six RT-PCR negative tests which allow them to board the charter flight to London on Wednesday.

It is expected that they will have three days of hard quarantine (room) and then they can use the gymnasium as well as start their skills (net) training.

The 24-member men’s team is supposed to play an intra-squad three-day practice game to get into the groove.

(With PTI Inputs)

