Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 11 - 15 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

94/0 (29.3)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 1, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 11 December, 2019

1ST INN

Sylhet Thunder *

11/1 (2.2)

Sylhet Thunder
v/s
Chattogram Challengers
Chattogram Challengers

Toss won by Chattogram Challengers (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: SL VS PAK

live
SL SL
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

11 Dec, 201910:15 IST

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:15 IST

2nd T20I: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Thiruvananthapuram GIS

08 Dec, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Wankhede, Mumbai

11 Dec, 201919:00 IST

There's Only Love & Nothing Else: Virat Kohli on 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Anushka also defined love in a heartwarming wedding anniversary post for Kohli.

IANS |December 11, 2019, 12:33 PM IST
There's Only Love & Nothing Else: Virat Kohli on 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Team India skipper Virat Kohli, who on Wednesday is celebrating his second marriage anniversary Anushka Sharma, expressed gratitude for his actor wife.

Kohli took to social media to share a black and white picture with Anushka along with the caption: "In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude."

Anushka also defined love in a heartwarming wedding anniversary post for Kohli.

"To love another person is to see the face of God' -Victor Hugo. The thing about love is that it's not just a feeling, it's much more than that. It's a guide, a propeller, a path to the absolute truth. And I am blessed, truly, wholly blessed, to have found it," Anushka captioned a black and white picture from their wedding on Instagram.

The cricketer-actor pair had tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. After their nuptials, the couple had hosted grand receptions in New Delhi and Mumbai which was attended by celebrities from all spheres of life.

The 31-year-old Indian skipper is currently involved in a three-match T20I series against the West Indies, the final of which will be played on Wednesday evening at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Anushka SharmaOff The Fieldvirat kohliVirushka

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 December, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 December, 2019

WI v IND
Wankhede, Mumbai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more