Virat Kohli, Anuskha Sharma Share First Picture With Daughter Vamika; Hardik Pandya Reacts

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared the first picture of their daughter on social media introducing Vamika to their followers on Instagram and within minutes of the photo being shared on Sharma's Instagram profile wishes started pouring in led by cricketer Hardik Pandya, who also recently became a father. Pandya reacted with the heart emoji on Anushka's Instagram post.

Sharing the picture of her holding her daughter with husband Virat on her side, Sharma wrote, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika ❤️ has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full ❤️ Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy

Earlier, Sharma made her first public appearance along with cricketer husband Kohli since giving birth three weeks ago. They welcomed a daughter, their first child on January 11. Virat made the announcement on Twitter - mother and baby are both doing well, he wrote and signed off with a request for privacy.