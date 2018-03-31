Kohli Applauds Markram After Opener Hits Ton Against Australia

Opener Aiden Markram led the way with a career-best 152 as South Africa had the better of the opening day of the fourth Test against a much-changed Australia, reaching the close on 313 for six on Friday. And India skipper Virat Kohli was among the first to congratulate the batsman as he took to Twitter to applaud the knock.
Kohli kept it short and sweet as he wrote: “Aiden Markram 👌👏.”
Aiden Markram 👌👏— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 30, 2018
Markram confirmed that the appreciation is mutual. "It's quite a special feeling. There are a lot of players that I look up to who are a bit older than me and he is one of them," Markram said after his century. "His competitiveness is something to admire and his motivation to keep scoring runs is something I've tried to take on board."
Markram also thanked the Indian skipper. "He came across and said, 'Well played, you were unlucky to get out.' It was a great touch from him. He is a massive competitor as everyone sees on the TV, but it's great to see that he has got good values that people off the field might not see. It was a great gesture and it meant a lot."
The batsman who stood in as skipper during the ODI series against India after Faf du Plessis was ruled out with injury said the Proteas will look to put a good score on the board. "Anything above 350 would be good. We would like to push to 400. We've still got plenty of batting. Keshav Maharaj is still in and Kagiso Rabada showed his worth in the previous Test as well, along with the leadership of Faf," Markram said.
First Published: March 31, 2018, 12:34 PM IST