Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202018:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Virat Kohli Appreciates Bowlers Who Have a Plan Even in Tough Times: Navdeep Saini

Captain Kohli, one of the world’s best batsmen, is also blessed with a pace battery many would be envious of.

Cricketnext Staff |August 1, 2020, 4:03 PM IST
Virat Kohli Appreciates Bowlers Who Have a Plan Even in Tough Times: Navdeep Saini

From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, the Indian team over the years have improved their levels of fitness immensely and the effect of that shows on their fielding and the ability to stay in top shape almost all the time despite the hectic schedules.

Captain Kohli, one of the world’s best batsmen, is also blessed with a pace battery many would be envious of.

The pace department of India has become a lethal outfit with opposition players regularly calling them one of the best in the world.

Indian pacer Navdeep Saini recently talked about how Virat Kohli deals with his bowlers while also revealing some of the things that he likes his pacers to have.

“Virat bhaiya hamesha sunnte hain (Virat Kohli always listens). First, he expects the bowler to bowl according to the team plan. But if it doesn’t work, he comes to his rescue and asks for the bowler’s opinions. He always appreciates opinionated-bowlers and that is also extremely essential.

"It tells that he, or she, is a thinking cricketer and knows what he is doing, or wants to do next. So, Kohli will first hear your plan and then advise only if it needs a bit of tweaking. He will always say “aisa kar sakte hain” (you can do this) but want a good response from his bowler as well. Not just nodding to everything,” Saini told Times Now.

Saini will also play under Kohli in the upcoming 13th season of the Indian Premier League. The IPL is scheduled to be held in UAE and starts in mid-September and Saini will turn out for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise.

captain kohliIndia bowlersIndia Cricketnavdeep sainivirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4957 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more