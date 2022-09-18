Virat Kohli Arrives in a New Stylish Haircut at Mohali for 1st T20I against Australia | Watch

Indian batting star Virat Kohli touched down Punjab on Saturday for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia. While his presence was felt in Mohali but above that, his new hairstyle has caught everyone’s attention.

Ahead of the T20I series, Kohli has changed his look with a new hairstyle. The pictures of Kohli sporting his new hairstyle became an instant hit among the fans when celebrity hairstylist Rashid Salmani posted batting maestro’s picture on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashid Salmani (@rashidtheartist)

Fans also drooled over Kohli’s new look when Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) shared picture of former skipper, being escorted by police officers and security personnel at the airport.

Confirming the arrival of Kohli, PCA shared a video of him on Twitter. “Look who’s here. Welcome @imVkohli to the city beautiful,” PCA Cricket captioned its post.

Kohli is one of the most followed athlete in the world and any new change in his looks becomes an instant hit or a trend. He recently completed 50 million followers on Twitter and became the most followed cricketer on Instagram. The 33-year-old has over 200 million followers on the same platform.

Kohli is one of the finest batters in the world and has been seen in a great form recently. He ended his 1020-day century drought in India’s previous T20I match against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup 2022. He smashed two fifties in the tournament and notched up his 71st international century. He scored 122 off 61 balls in India’s 101-run win over Afghanistan.

ALSO READ: Covid Positive Mohammed Shami Out of Australia T20Is, Umesh Yadav Named Replacement

So far, Kohli has amassed 3583 runs in 104 T20I matches for Team India. It is to be seen who Kohli performs when India will meet Australia in the 1st T20I of the three-match series at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium on Tuesday (September 20).

After the three-match series against Australia, India will then lock horns with South Africa in the three-match T20I and ODI series starting from September 28. Kohli will be seen in action in both the series and then India will march to the much-awaited T20 World Cup in Australia where India will face arch rivals Pakistan on October 23.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here