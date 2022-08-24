Virat Kohli At His Motivational Best, Reveals 'What Happened in England Was A Pattern'

Former India captain Virat Kohli can easily become a life coach, for his words can inspire many a million. For instance, the 33-year-old has said that he wouldn’t change a thing about this phase of life which is surely turning out to be a dark phase for the elegant right-hander. Since India’s ouster in the first round of 2021 T20 World Cup, Kohli’s stocks have gone down. With T20 and ODI captaincy gone, he also stepped down from the position of Test skipper as India went down 1-2 to South Africa earlier this year.

Then the poor form really hit as he accounted for 439 runs in 16 matches at the IPL. A bad England tour where he accounted for 12 runs in 2 T20Is only made matters worse.

Nonetheless, this hasn’t deterred ‘King Kohli.’ Speaking to Star Sports exclusively, the elegant right-hander has spoken strongly, adding that he knows he is going through a bad patch. And yet he wouldn’t change a thing about hard times.

“What happened in England was a pattern, so something that I could work on and something that I had to kind of overcome. Right now, as you rightly mentioned, there is nothing that you can point out saying that the problem is happening here. So, that for me, is actually an easier thing to process because I know that I’m batting well and at times, when I start feeling that rhythm back, then I know that I’m batting well. So, that for me is not an issue, which wasn’t the case in England; I didn’t feel like I was batting well at all. So, I had to work hard on one thing that could be exposed again and again which I overcame; right now this is not the case,” he said.

“I know where my game stands and you cannot run this far in your international career without having the ability to counter situations and counter conditions and counter different kinds of bowling. So, this for me, is an easier phase to process, but I don’t want to put this phase behind me. I want to learn from it and I want to understand what are the core values that I have, as a sportsperson and as a human being. As long as I’m ticking those boxes, I know there are ups and downs, and when I come out of this phase, I know how consistent I can be. My experiences are sacred to me. Whatever I have experienced in this phase or in the past, as well one thing that I can vouch for, is that I have never valued myself more as a person.”

Kohli took a break from Cricket not once but twice during this phase. He first took a break from the home series against South Africa right after IPL 2022, and then also opted out from the three match ODI series against Zimbabwe. Now, all eyes will surely be on him when he comes out at Dubai International Stadium against Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener.

