'No One Can Match Him at the Moment': Former Pakistan Captain on Comparison Between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam

Misbah-ul-Haq feels that there should not be any comparison between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam as the former has played much more amount of cricket than the current Pakistan captain. Kohli is often regarded as the best batsman in modern-day cricket while the emergence of Babar in recent years has forced fans to draw comparisons between the two batting maestros.

The two batters shared good camaraderie off the field as they have often spoken highly of each other on public platforms.

Kohli has been a consistent performer in every format for more than a decade, while Babar has also made a big name for himself after making his international debut in 2015.

However, Misbah feels that no one can match Kohli at the moment as he has played more cricket than Babar and has been doing consistently well at every stage.

“There shouldn’t be a comparison between the two. Kohli has played a lot of cricket, Babar is just starting. When Babar will play the same amount of cricket, then you can make a comparison. Kohli has played more cricket, and no one can match him at the moment," Misbah said on paktv.tv.

Kohli, who had a rough patch for almost one year and half, returned to form last year during Asia Cup 2023 and was also the highest-run-getter in the T20 World Cup where he played one of the best T20I knocks against Pakistan in the group stage clash. The batting maverick also started 2023 on a high note with two ODI centuries against Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Babar was named ICC cricketer of the year recently for his batting exploits in 2022 but the Pakistan captain struggled in the multi-nation tournaments in Asia Cup and T20 WC despite his team entering the final of both tournaments.

Misbah feels that Babar has the ability to emulate Kohli in the future but at the moment the Indian batting maverick has no match.

“Yes, Babar is a class player and he might achieve the same things as Kohli in the future, but at the moment, comparison between the two doesn’t make sense because it’s just a start for Babar," said Misbah.

