'Virat Kohli > Babar Azam' - Kenya Bank Trolls Pakistan Fan Who Mocked Sourav Ganguly

National Bank in Kenya trolled a Pakistan fan who tried to mock Sourav Ganguly with a befitting and witty reply. The fan took to Twitter to troll Ganguly over security protocols in place in the bank. He tweeted:

“I visited the Bank of Kenya yesterday. The staff asked me for my fingerprints and mobile no. I asked them why they added so much security. They told me that a man named Sourav Ganguly had committed fraud for years against their fragile bowling .I was shocked but not surprised."

Ganguly scored 588 runs from 10 innings against Kenya, including three centuries and two fifties.

National Bank responded: “Hi, we appreciate your humour. Ganguly was a great player, Tikolo even better. Oh, and one more thing. Kohli > Babar"

The fan tried his hand at humour again, calling Virat Kohli a chocker in his book. The National Bank responded with wit again, saying: ‘Precisely why your book is unheard of’.

Recently, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam consolidated his number one position in latest ICC ODI rankings. Azam smashed his best ever ODI score of 158 against England in the third ODI match against England which went onto a losing cause, but that didn’t affect his rating points. He retained his top position over Virat Kohli in batters rankings. Azam gained 873 rating points, 16 more than Kohli.

