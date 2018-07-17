Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Virat Kohli Bamboozled After Adil Rashid's Ripper Takes His Off Stump

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 17, 2018, 9:09 PM IST
Twitter: ICC

Virat Kohli, who became the fastest Indian captain to reach the 3000-run mark in ODIs during the third and final match against England, was eventually dismissed by Adil Rashid on the score of 71. Kohli was bamboozled by the Rashid delivery, as the former tried to defend it on the back-foot, just for the ball to crash into his off-stump. It was the first time Kohli was bowled by a leg-spinner in ODI cricket, and his expression after he was dismissed didn't go unnoticed on Twitter.

Have a look at the dismissal!




Even ICC tweeted about the same.




Some were as dumbfounded as Kohli on finding the ball turn so much on an English wicket.





First Published: July 17, 2018, 8:21 PM IST

