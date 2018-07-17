Virat Kohli Bamboozled After Adil Rashid's Ripper Takes His Off Stump

Have a look at the dismissal!
Describe @imVkohli's reaction in one emoji!#WorldEmojiDay#KyaHogaIssBaar #ENGvIND 3rd ODI LIVE on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 3 and SONY ESPN. pic.twitter.com/HlxRvFhHb4— SPN- Sports (@SPNSportsIndia) July 17, 2018
Even ICC tweeted about the same.
😁😡#WorldEmojiDay #ShotOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/DQuOEgBzjA— ICC (@ICC) July 17, 2018
Some were as dumbfounded as Kohli on finding the ball turn so much on an English wicket.
A spinning wicket in England ...— Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) July 17, 2018
Spinners running through the middle-order on an English pitch. Play a Test on this and might not see the fourth day's tea session.#ENGvIND— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) July 17, 2018
First Published: July 17, 2018, 8:21 PM IST