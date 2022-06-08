Virat Kohli Becomes 1st Indian to Reach 200 Million Followers on Instagram, Thanks Fans for their Support- WATCH

Ace India batter Virat Kohli is known for shattering cricket records on the field. But on Wednesday, he achieved a remarkable feat, becoming the first-ever Indian to cross to 200 million followers on Instagram. The former captain is one of the most active celebrities on social media and this remarkable feat, off the field, simply indicates his fondness among the people across the globe.

Kohli has now become the cricketer with the most number of followers on Instagram. Among other athletes, only Cristiano Ronaldo (451 million) and Lionel Messi (334 million) have more followers than the Indian batter.

Kohli on Wednesday took to his handle and shared a video to thank his followers for their constant love and support. He shared a montage in which a collage of his several Instagram posts could be seen.

“200 mil strong. Thanks for all your support insta fam,” Kohli wrote along with a montage.

The prolific Indian batter is currently been rested and won’t feature in the 5-match T20I series against South Africa, which begins from Thursday in Delhi. He had a lean patch in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 where he scored 341 runs from 16 games, averaging only 22.73.

Last year, he decided to step down as India’s T20 captain after a failed campaign at the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE. Prior to that, he had already relinquished the leadership of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) following the conclusion of IPL 2021.

Weeks later, he was removed as India’s ODI captain as the BCCI decided to stick to just one leader in the white-ball format. Eventually, Rohit Sharma was named his successor while he continued to lead the team in Test cricket

In January 2022, he resigned as India’s Test captain after a 2-1 series loss in South Africa. He remains the most successful Test captain for India with 39 wins under his belt. He took over the captaincy from MS Dhoni in 2014 when the team stood seventh in ICC Test rankings.

The 33-year-old will now return to action in England, in the rescheduled 5th Test from the series from last year. India, under his leadership, took a 2-1 lead in the 5-match series before the final encounter was postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the visitor’s camp.

