Virat Kohli Fastest to 25000 Runs, Gets Stumped for the First Time in His Test Career

Virat Kohli became the fastest to reach the 25000 runs mark on day three of the second Test against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

Virat Kohli reached the landmark in his 492nd match and his 549th innings. He has an average of 53.64.

Kohli overtook Sachin Tendulkar who reached the landmark in 577 innings. Ricky Ponting is third having scored 25000 runs in 588 innings, Jacques Kallis did it in 594, Kumar Sangakkara in 608 and Mahela Jayawardene did it in 701 innings.

IND v AUS 2nd Test Day 3 - LIVE

Kohli is also second behind Sachin, with 71 centuries to his name, in the list of batters with the most hundreds across three formats.

Kohli also became the first batsman in Test cricket to score double hundreds in four consecutive series - against West Indies, England, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

In the shorter format of the game, Kohli also became the fastest batter to score 1000 T20I runs back in 2017, needing just 27 innings.

In the fifty-overs format, Kohli holds the record for the fastest century by an Indian cricketer, when he got to a century in just 52 deliveries against Australia in 2013.

He is also the fastest Indian player to cross 1000, 5000, 6000, 7000, 8000, 9000, 10000, 11000 and 12000 run mark in ODI cricket. Overall, he remains the fastest batter to reach the 8000 and 9000 run mark.

Earlier in the first innings of the second test, Kohli was given out controversially given out by the on-field umpire Nitin Menon after he was trapped in front by Aussie debutant Matthew Kuhnemann.

Kohli immediately referred the matter to the third umpire as Ultra Edge showed a subtle spike, though it was difficult to make if it is pad first or bat. The Ball Tracker suggested that the ball would have gone on to hit the leg stump as the third umpire decided to go with the on-field umpire’s decision.

After he reached the dressing room, he was still incensed by the dismissal. Only the sight of ‘chole bhature’ brought a smile back on his face.

On Sunday, he was stumped for the first time in his career, by Alex Carey off Todd Murphy. Kohli tried to break out from the shackles of constant pressure as he stepped out to smother the ball but Murphy’s insistence on the arm ball foxed the Indian batted and caught him out of his crease. He managed to score just 20 runs.

Get the latest Cricket News here