Virat Kohli Becomes First Batsman to Top Leading Run-scorer Charts in Multiple T20 World Cups

Batting maverick Virat Kohli failed to guide his team to title glory but he topped the scoring charts of the 2022 T20 World Cup. The 34-year-old was in terrific form with the bat as he played a pivotal role in India’s qualification for the semifinal and he also scored a half-century against England but it wasn’t enough to get a place in the final.

Kohli finished this year’s T20 World Cup with 296 runs in 5 matches at a sublime average of 98.67. He scored runs at a consistent level and fought hard for his team in crunch situations. He slammed four half-centuries in the campaign which includes one of his best T20I innings – 82 not out against Pakistan.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

He became the first player to become the leading run-scorer in multiple T20 World Cups. Earlier, in 2014, Kohli slammed 319 runs in 6 matches at an average of 106.33. However, India failed to win the trophy that time too as they lost to Sri Lanka in the final.

The batting maverick was in terrific form during the 2016 edition where he ended up second on the list with 273 runs in five matches but India lost to West Indies in the semifinal. Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal was the leading run-getter for his team in that edition with 295 runs in six games as he had the advantage of playing in the qualifiers.

In the 2022 T20 World Cup, Kohli also overtook former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene’s record of 1016 runs to become the leading run-scorer in T20 WC history. The former India skipper scripted the record during the 2022 T20 World Cup Super 12 match against Bangladesh.

Live Score Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup Final Updates

Recently, the former Indian captain became the first batter in international cricket to score 4000 runs in T20 Internationals. With this feat, Kohli (4008) leads the charts of run-scorer in the shortest format and has gone ahead of his successor, Rohit Sharma, who is currently placed second on the list with 3853 runs.

Following a lean phase earlier in the year, the 33-year-old Kohli found his groove back in the Asia Cup and in the bilateral series leading up to the event against Australia and South Africa. Kohli has always loved scoring in Australia and he continued the trend in the 2022 T20 World Cup as he returned to his best version with 50-plus scores against Pakistan, Netherlands, Bangladesh and England.



India suffered a 10-wicket defeat to England in the semifinal at Adelaide Oval to end their campaign on a disappointing note once again in an ICC tournament.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here