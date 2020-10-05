Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian to Score 9000 Runs in T20 cricket

RCB skipper Virat Kohli became the first Indian cricketer and seventh player overall to reach 9000 T20 runs during an IPL game against DC in Dubai on Monday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli has become the first Indian batsman to score 9000 T20 runs, when he scored his 10th run against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL game number 19 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Kohli was just 10 runs away from the milestone and reached the feat with a boundary off Harshal Patel in the fifth over of RCB's chase.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

The 31-year-old joins an elite club which is led by Chris Gayle, who has 13296 runs from 404 T20s. Kieron Pollard sits second on the list with 10370 runs in 517 matches. Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik is third with 9926 in 392 matches, former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum and SunRisers Hyderabad's Australian captain David Warner complete the top five T20 run-getters with 9922 runs (370 matches) and 9451 runs (287 matches) respectively.

Kohli has become the second-fastest batsman to the feat having achieved the milestone in his 271st innings. Chris Gayle was the fastest, amassing 9000 runs in just 253 innings.

However, Kohli is the highest run-getter in T20 internationals with 2794 runs from 82 matches at an average of 50.80. His white-ball formats deputy, Rohit Sharma is closest to him in terms of runs in T20Is, he has 2773 runs in 108 matches.