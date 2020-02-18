Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: MAL VS HK

upcoming
MAL MAL
HK HK

Kuala Lumpur KAO

20 Feb, 202017:00 IST

1st Test: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington BR

21 Feb, 202004:00 IST

2nd T20I: MAL VS HK

upcoming
MAL MAL
HK HK

Kuala Lumpur KAO

21 Feb, 202017:00 IST

1st T20I: SA VS AUS

upcoming
SA SA
AUS AUS

Johannesburg

21 Feb, 202021:30 IST

Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian with 50 Million Instagram Followers

Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to have 50 million followers on Instagram.

IANS |February 18, 2020, 11:40 AM IST
Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian with 50 Million Instagram Followers

Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to have 50 million followers on Instagram.

The captain of the Indian men's cricket team is regarded as one of the best batsmen in the current generation. He has so far 930 posts on the picture-sharing website and is following 480 people.

The 31-year-old is also India's most valuable celebrity. According to a study by global advisory firm, Duff and Phelps, Kohli topped the brand valuation list for the third consecutive year as his value rose by an impressive 39 per cent to $237.5 million in 2019.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the second most followed Indian on Instagram and is followed by 49.9 million users. Deepika Padukone comes third in the list with 44.1 followers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is followed by more than 34.5 million users on the picture-sharing website.

Overall, star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has the maximum number of followers on Instagram. Ronaldo is followed by more than 200 million users and is followed by musician Ariana Grande with 175 million followers. Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson is third with 172 million followers.

Kohli is currently leading Team India in New Zealand where the two teams -- after competing in five T20Is and three ODIs -- will now face each other in the two-Test series beginning Friday.

50 million followersInstagramOff The Fieldvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 20 Feb, 2020

HK v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Wellington BR

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Fri, 21 Feb, 2020

HK v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 21 Feb, 2020

AUS v SA
Johannesburg All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
see more