Virat Kohli Becomes Second After MS Dhoni to Captain India in 50 Tests

Virat Kohli became just the second Indian captain to lead India in 50 Test matches as he walked out for toss in the second Test against South Africa in Pune.

Cricketnext Staff |October 10, 2019, 10:05 AM IST
Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah react after taking a wicket.

Virat Kohli became just the second Indian captain to lead India in 50 Test matches as he walked out for toss in the second Test against South Africa in Pune.

MS Dhoni is the only other player who has completed this milestone. Dhoni captained the side 60 times between 2008 and 2014 while Sourav Ganguly is third on the list, having led the side 49 times.

Speaking to the media on the eve of the Test, Virat Kohli said he was lucky to be able to represent India.

"I feel I am lucky enough to be in this position. I am grateful that I have been able to play so many games for India, let alone captain so many games.

"It is a nice little landmark but the focus is to win as many Test matches as possible and just win every game we can. Stats and numbers don't matter to me but when the team recognizes these little things, it means something to me as a player.

"I'm grateful for whatever has happened in my career so far," he said.

India have been the number 1 Test side under Kohli's reign and he is also the most successful Test captain ever with 29 wins to his name. India have drawn 10 and lost 10 times. The side also registered first Test series victory in Australia under Kohli.

Kohli's win-loss ratio of 2.9 is also the best for any Indian captain and third overall behind Australia's Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting.

