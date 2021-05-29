'Virat Kohli Better in Test But MS Dhoni Best Ever T20 Captain'

Michael Vaughan reckons that Virat Kohli is a better captain in Test cricket when compared to his legendary predecessor MS Dhoni. However, in his books, Dhoni is a better captain across formats and is the best ever in T20 cricket.

When comparing their Test records, both Dhoni and Kohli (till date) led India in 60 Tests. While Dhoni recorded 27 wins, 15 draws and suffered 18 defeats, Kohli has enjoyed victories in 36 matches, presided over 10 draws and tasted 14 defeats.

Naturally, Kohli has a better win percentage (60) than Dhoni (45).

In T20s though Dhoni has a much superior record. He led India to win at the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and has led his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings to three titles as well. However, Kohli is yet to win a world cup in T20 cricket and his wait for a maiden IPL trophy still continues.

‘He’s (Dhoni) the trailblazer in the white-ball game,” Vaughan told Crictracker. “He’s the best ever T20 captain by a good distance. What he brought to the Indian team was fantastic. Virat is the better Test captain, but across formats, it’s Dhoni.”

Dhoni, who retired from Tests in 2014 midway during the Australia tour, handing over the reins to Kohli who has since set several records as captain, especially when playing at home and also led India to the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

He will also be hoping to land his first world title as captain when leading India at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup later this year.

After WTC Final, India will take on England in a five-Test series starting August 4 and Vaughan predicts a victory for the hosts. “England will win. Every time England have gone to India, they have been hammered. And every time, India have come to England, the opposite has happened. England are a team at home that are very tough to beat with the Dukes ball,” Vaughan said.

