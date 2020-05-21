Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Virat Kohli Will Surpass Sachin Tendulkar on All Fronts: Pakistan Legend Sarfraz Nawaz

Pakistan legend Sarfraz Nawaz believes Virat Kohli will 'certainly surpass' Sachin Tendulkar as the greatest batsman to have ever graced the game of cricket.

Cricketnext Staff |May 21, 2020, 2:48 PM IST
Nawaz backed up his point by saying that while Tendulkar constantly struggled against inswing bowling, Kohli has put his struggles with the outswinger behind him.

“Virat Kohli is undoubtedly beyond comparison. He will certainly surpass Tendulkar on all fronts. Tendulkar was weak against inswing while Kohli hardly has any flaw in his batting," the legendary fast bowler told The Indian Express.

"Initially in his career, he would fumble against the outswingers but now he has reached the pinnacle of his batting,” he added.

Nawaz, who is seen by many as the first proponent of reverse swing, also expressed concerns over star batsman Babar Azam being appointed captain in white-ball cricket, saying it was too early for him to be handed that responsibility.

“I think it’s too early for him to be a captain. He should have been given more exposure as a batsman and a vice-captain before giving the reins of the team.

"Team members respect the skipper only when he is experienced and matured. Babar Azam is lacking on this front."

Nawaz was also full of praise for India's pace bowling unit but singled out Jasprit Bumrah as someone who will represent India at the highest stage for a very long time.

“Bumrah has a deceptive bowling action and bowls great yorkers. Despite the fact that batsmen across the world have learnt to deal with him, he still sticks to his line and length. His ball comes quicker to off stump. He will play long for India,” he said.

Babar Azamcricket newsIndian cricket teamPakistan cricket teamsachin tendulkarSarfraz Nawazvirat kohli

