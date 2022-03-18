"Virat Bhai is The One Batsman I’d Like to Dismiss in IPL 2022": Delhi Capitals Young Pacer

Young India pacer Chetan Sakariya is all charged up to play for his new IPL franchise Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season of the cash-rich league. The left-arm seamer was the find of the last season where he picked 14 wickets for Rajasthan Royals. He impressed many with his sharp change of pace and later got the call-up in India’s senior team for the Sri Lanka tour last year.

On his debut season, Sakariya got the priced wicket of legendary India captain MS Dhoni which remained his highlight of playing for Rajasthan Royals. The 24-year-old recalled dismissing Dhoni and said it was the best moment for him last season.

“Picking MS Dhoni’s wicket is definitely the best moment for me from IPL 2021. My debut game was also special but nothing like taking Dhoni bhai’s wicket. He is a legend of the game and to bowl to and dismiss a legend is always a very good feeling," he told cricket.com in an interview.

After getting Dhoni’s wicket, Sakariya has set his eyes on dismissing another former India captain in the upcoming season. The Delhi Capitals pacers wants to get the priced scalp of RCB talisman Virat Kohli next season. He said he would like to get the better of AB de Villiers also but now as the Proteas batter has announced his retirement his new target will be Kohli.

“I bowled to de Villiers in the nets as well in the match. It is very difficult to bowl to him because he plays all sorts of shots in the death overs. But now that he has retired I will not be able to get a chance to dismiss him. So Virat bhai is the one batsman I’d like to dismiss in IPL 2022," he said.

Sakariya had a memorable season with Rajasthan Royals in 2021 and the franchise also tried hard to get him in the auction but Delhi outbid them by signing him for INR 4.2 crore.

