Virat Kohli Birthday Special: India’s Run-machine's Records Across All Three Formats

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VIRAT KOHLI: Virat Kohli is a batter like no other. For 14 long years, Kohli has carried the hopes of a billion Indians, and he isn’t done yet. King Kohli is currently in sublime form at the T20 World Cup in Australia and showing us why is so special.

As Kohli celebrates his 34th birthday today, it is time to explore his records across all three formats of the game.

In T20Is

Kohli is the currently highest run-scorer in the history of T20 World Cups. Kohli overtook former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene’s record of 1016 runs to achieve this sensational feat. The former India skipper scripted the record during the 2022 T20 World Cup Super 12 match against Bangladesh. Kohli also became the fastest batter to score 1000 T20I runs back in 2017. He required 27 innings to script this phenomenal record. Kohli, with 3932 runs in his kitty, is currently the highest run-scorer in T20Is. Kohli also has the highest number of half centuries, 36, in this format.

In ODIs

In the fifty-overs format, Kohli holds the record for the fastest century by an Indian cricketer. Kohli scripted this terrific record after pulling off a century in just 52 deliveries against Australia in 2013. He is also the fastest Indian player to cross 1000, 5000, 6000, 7000, 8000, 9000, 10000, 11000 and 12000 run mark in ODI cricket. Overall, he remains the fastest batter to reach the 8000 and 9000 run mark. Kohli also has the most number of centuries against a particular team in ODIs. He achieved this feat after scoring nine centuries against Australia.

In Tests

Kohli became the first batsman in Test cricket to notch double hundreds in four consecutive series. Kohli registered four double centuries against West Indies, England, New Zealand and Bangladesh. Kohli, with 71 centuries to his name, occupies in the second spot in the list of batters with most hundreds across three formats. Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar claims the top spot in the elite list of batters. Sachin bagged 100 centuries across all three formats.

